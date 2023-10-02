Ukraine intel directorate confirms drone attack on Russian missile-producing factory

Ukrainian attack drones struck a Russian aircraft factory where Kh-59 missiles were produced, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) confirmed on Monday.

“On October 1, 2023, a strike on the Smolensk aviation plant disrupted the production of Kh-59 missiles of various modifications,” the Ukrainian defense ministry’s GUR said as cited by state news agency Ukrinform.

The GUR added that three out of four drones hit the target, causing significant damage to the production facilities of Russia’s military enterprise.

The Kh-59 is a Russian air-to-surface missile designed for precision strikes against ground and naval targets. It’s known for its accuracy and long-range capabilities; its range falls within 115 kilometers to 285 kilometers based on the missile’s configuration, guidance system, and intended target.

According to the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, the Kh-59 is one of the missiles that the Russian Aerospace Forces most often use against military and civilian targets in Ukraine.

The Russian Smolensk region’s governor Vasily Anokhin said on Sunday that Ukrainian troops have made several attempts to attack Smolensk and that five drone were intercepted over the region. But did not specifically mention the aviation plant.

“At this point, the Ukrainian armed forces have attempted several terrorist attacks on the Smolensk Region with the use of UAVs. Overall, five fixed-wing drones were suppressed by the air defense and electronic warfare systems of the Defense Ministry over Smolensk and its suburbs,” Anokhin said as cited by state news agency TASS.

