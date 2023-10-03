Theme
Nigerien soldiers patrol outside the Diffa airport in South-East Niger, near the Nigerian border, on December 23, 2020. Under the constant threat of the Islamists of Boko Haram and its dissidents, Diffa, the large city in southeastern Niger on the border with Nigeria, lives under siege with frightened and economically strapped inhabitants. / AFP / Issouf SANOGO
Nigerien soldiers patrol outside the Diffa airport in South-East Niger, near the Nigerian border, on December 23, 2020. Under the constant threat of the Islamists of Boko Haram and its dissidents, Diffa, the large city in southeastern Niger on the border with Nigeria, lives under siege with frightened and economically strapped inhabitants. (File photo: AFP)

29 Niger soldiers killed in attack by suspected extremists: Defense ministry

AFP
Published: Updated:
Twenty-nine Nigerien soldiers were killed in an attack by suspected extremists, the defense ministry said Monday night.

The soldiers were targeted using “improvised explosive devices and kamikaze vehicles by more than a hundred terrorists,” the ministry said in a televised statement, declaring a national mourning period of three days.

