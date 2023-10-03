29 Niger soldiers killed in attack by suspected extremists: Defense ministry

Twenty-nine Nigerien soldiers were killed in an attack by suspected extremists, the defense ministry said Monday night.

The soldiers were targeted using “improvised explosive devices and kamikaze vehicles by more than a hundred terrorists,” the ministry said in a televised statement, declaring a national mourning period of three days.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Algeria says Niger accepts its mediation aimed at political solution

Niger junta says a dozen soldiers killed in insurgent attack

France says ambassador to Niger has returned to Paris