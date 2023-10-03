At least 20 dead in Italy after bus falls from Venice bridge: Mayor

At least 20 people died on Tuesday after a bus fell from a Venice bridge in northern Italy, the city’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, was quoted as saying by Italian newspaper la Repubblica.

“A tragedy has struck our community this evening”, resulting in “many victims among those present on the bus that fell” from a bridge near Mestre, on dry land, mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on Facebook, describing it as “an apocalyptic scene.”

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The coach veered off the road and fell close to railway lines in the district of Mestre, which is connected to Venice by a bridge, Italian news agencies and television reported, but the cause of the accident was still unclear.

“It’s an apocalyptic scene. I am speechless,” Mayor Luigi Brugnaro posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sky Italia reported that 18 bodies had so far been dragged from the wreckage after the coach caught fire, with numerous others injured.

With agencies