A view of the Belarusian army camp near Tsel village, about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus, Friday, July 7, 2023. Maj. Gen. Leonid Kosinsky, an assistant to Belarus' defense minister, said that Russia's Wagner military contractor could use the army camp near Tsel if it relocates to Belarus under a deal that ended mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's abortive mutiny. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
A view of the Belarusian army camp near Tsel village, about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP)

Belarus starts army combat readiness exercises

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had started exercises to check its armed forces’ combat readiness.

“The troops will march as soon as possible to the designated areas, followed by the performance of normative standards on the subjects of combat training,” the ministry said. It did not specify when the exercises would end.

The maneuvers will take place in the Minsk and Vitebsk regions and will involve military hardware and aviation.

Military drills in Belarus, which allowed Russia to use its territory as a staging post for its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, periodically raise security concerns in Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states.

Minsk has denied any hostile plans towards its neighbors, but warned that any incursion against Belarusian territory will invite a response.

