European Commissioner visits Ethiopia to strengthen bilateral relations

The EU commissioner for international partnerships Jutta Urpilainen began a visit to Addis Ababa on Tuesday in a bid to boost ties following the end of a bloody two-year war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.



Urpilainen, a former Finnish finance minister, and Ethiopia’s finance minister Ahmed Shide are due to a sign a cooperation agreement worth 650 million euros ($680 million).

The so-called multi-annual indicative programme (MIP) should have been concluded in 2021 but was suspended due to the Tigray conflict.



“Ethiopia is a strategic partner of the European Union and today we are able to take important steps forward,” Urpilainen said at a press briefing with Ahmed.



The agreement “signifies the strategic importance we have between us, as well as some sort of normalization of our development partnership”, Ahmed said, adding: “Having EU back to Addis is very important.”



Signed every seven years, MIPs define priority areas of cooperation between the EU and its partners, including financial allocations.



Urpilainen said Brussels was however not resuming budgetary aid to Ethiopia which was suspended a month after the start of the fighting in Tigray.



“When it comes to budget support modalities there are also very strict conditions,” she said, adding that an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme was needed.



Ethiopia is currently negotiating with the Washington-based lender seeking support for the country’s economic reforms.



“In addition to that we also have some political conditions,” Urpilainen said without elaborating.



The war in Africa’s second most-populous country began in November 2020, killed untold numbers of civilians and forced about two million from their homes before it ended with a surprise truce in November last year.



It began when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had sent troops into Tigray to topple the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), then the regional ruling party, a move he said came in response to attacks on federal army camps.



The EU supports the implementation of the peace deal “through the national dialogue, as well as also accountability and transitional justice”, said Urpilainen.



She is also due to meet Abiy and the head of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat later Tuesday.

