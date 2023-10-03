ICRC combs ‘deserted’ Karabakh, describes scene as ‘surreal’

Only a few hundred people remain behind in the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the sick, disabled and elderly, an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) official said on Tuesday, describing the empty streets as “surreal.”



Azerbaijani forces took control of the enclave on its territory populated by ethnic Armenians, triggering an exodus of more than 100,000 Armenians.



“The city is now completely deserted,” said ICRC team lead Marco Succi via videolink from the Karabakh capital, known as Stepanakert by Armenia and Khankendi by Azerbaijan.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The hospitals... are not functioning; the medical personnel left; the water board authorities left; the director of the morgue also left. So this scenario, the scene is quite surreal.”



An ICRC team was now combing the streets with megaphones seeking stranded residents, he told a Geneva press briefing.



Asked about an Azerbaijani presence in the capital, he said its police forces were patrolling the streets.



