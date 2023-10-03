India tells Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomatic staff: Reports

India has told Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomats from the country, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Ottawa has been told by New Delhi that it must repatriate roughly 40 diplomats by Oct. 10, the report said, citing people familiar with the demand.

