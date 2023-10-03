Theme
Director or Taiwan Seismology department at the Central Weather Bureau, Ku Kai-wen, points to Richter scale graphs after a strong earthquake hit southern Taiwan, Thursday, march 4, 2010, in Taipei, Taiwan. The powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked southern Taiwan on Thursday morning, causing widespread damage, and disrupting communications around the island.(AP Photo)
An expert points to Richter scale graphs. (File photo: AP)

Two earthquakes measuring 6.3 and 5.3 strike Nepal

Reuters
Two earthquakes measuring 6.3 and 5.3 were felt in Nepal’s Bajhang district on Tuesday, the country’s National Seismological Center said.

Tremors were also felt in parts of northern India including the capital New Delhi.

People rushed out of houses and office blocks in parts of New Delhi. There were no immediate reports of damage in India or Nepal.

