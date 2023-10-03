Russia summons Moldova’s envoy, blocks entry to many Molodovan citizens

Moscow on Tuesday summoned Moldova’s ambassador to protest against what it called “politically-motivated persecution” of Russian-language media in the pro-Western country.

In mid-September, Moldova expelled the country chief of Russia’s state news agency Sputnik, accusing the outlet of spreading “propaganda and disinformation.”

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the expulsion of Moldova’s Sputnik bureau chief was part of an ongoing campaign of “politically motivated persecution” of Russian-language media in Moldova.

Moscow said that a number of people who are involved in restricting “freedom of speech and the rights of Russian journalists in Moldova” will be banned from entering the country.

No other details were provided.

Since the start of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine last year, tensions between the two ex-Soviet countries have increased.

Moldova’s current pro-EU government has condemned the assault against Ukraine and alleged a Russian plot to try and overthrow it.

The country of 2.6 million people located between Ukraine and EU member Romania applied last year to join the European Union.

