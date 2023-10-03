Shoigu says Russia’s military has no plans for additional mobilization
Russia’s military has no plans for an additional mobilization of men to fight in Ukraine as the army has enough servicemen, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying by state news agency RIA.
“In the general staff, there are no plans for an additional mobilization,” Shoigu was quoted as saying by RIA.
