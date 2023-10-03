Theme
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu gestures as he speaks during a cabinet meeting leading by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP)
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (File photo: AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Shoigu says Russia’s military has no plans for additional mobilization

Russia’s military has no plans for an additional mobilization of men to fight in Ukraine as the army has enough servicemen, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying by state news agency RIA.

“In the general staff, there are no plans for an additional mobilization,” Shoigu was quoted as saying by RIA.

