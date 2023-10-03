Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visiting frontline areas in eastern Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that he was visiting frontline areas in eastern Ukraine where Russian forces have been pressuring Kyiv’s forces.
“Today we are visiting our brigades performing combat missions in one of the hottest areas (of the front) - Kupiansk-Lyman,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media.
