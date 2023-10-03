Theme
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 15, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits a frontline, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on August 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visiting frontline areas in eastern Ukraine

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that he was visiting frontline areas in eastern Ukraine where Russian forces have been pressuring Kyiv’s forces.

“Today we are visiting our brigades performing combat missions in one of the hottest areas (of the front) - Kupiansk-Lyman,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on social media.

Ukraine downs 29 Russian drones, one cruise missile: Air force

