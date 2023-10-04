Theme
Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev attend a meeting of heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, October 11, 2019. (Kremlin via Reuters)
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev to skip EU summit, meeting with Armenia’s PM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decided not to participate in a possible meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a European summit in Spain on October 5, Azerbaijan’s state-run APA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Officials from the EU, Armenia and Azerbaijan were supposed to take part in a meeting in Granada, Spain, following Baku’s recent military operation to take full control of its Nagorno-Karabakh region.

