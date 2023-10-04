Azerbaijan’s Aliyev to skip EU summit, meeting with Armenia’s PM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has decided not to participate in a possible meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a European summit in Spain on October 5, Azerbaijan’s state-run APA news agency reported on Wednesday.



Officials from the EU, Armenia and Azerbaijan were supposed to take part in a meeting in Granada, Spain, following Baku’s recent military operation to take full control of its Nagorno-Karabakh region.



