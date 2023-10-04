Theme
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2020.
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on June 5, 2020. (Reuters)

EU member states reach deal on migration and asylum: Spanish EU Presidency EU member

Reuters
EU member states have reached a deal on migration and asylum, the Spanish Presidency of the EU said on Wednesday.

“EU ambassadors have reached an agreement on the regulation addressing situations of crisis and force majeure in the field of migration and asylum,” the Spanish EU Presidency said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

