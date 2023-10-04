EU member states reach deal on migration and asylum: Spanish EU Presidency EU member

EU member states have reached a deal on migration and asylum, the Spanish Presidency of the EU said on Wednesday.



“EU ambassadors have reached an agreement on the regulation addressing situations of crisis and force majeure in the field of migration and asylum,” the Spanish EU Presidency said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.



