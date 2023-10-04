Fire breaks out at Rusal aluminum smelter in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region

A fire broke out at the Rusal-owned Krasnoyarsk Aluminum Smelter early on Wednesday, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported, citing local emergency ministry officials.

“At 08:57 a.m. (0157 GMT) a fire was reported on the territory of the KrAZ (Krasnoyarsk Aluminum Smelter),” the agency cited the press service of the local emergency ministry as saying. “A transformer caught fire on an area of 50 square meters (538 square feet).”

According to the emergency officials, there were no casualties. It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

Rusal is the largest aluminum producer outside China. The Krasnoyarsk smelter has the capacity to produce 1 million metric tons per year, TASS reported.

