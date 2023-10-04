Multiple people shot near US university campus in Baltimore

Multiple people were shot near a university campus in the US city of Baltimore late Tuesday, officials said.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they were responding to “an active shooter situation” near the campus of Morgan State University.

“BPD is confirming there are multiple victims involved,” the department posted. “Please continue to shelter in place and avoid the area.”

BPD Officials are now confirming that this incident is no longer considered an Active Shooter Situation. Everyone is still asked to shelter in place. A media briefing will occur soon. https://t.co/C5gNIbpoLR — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 4, 2023

The university also urged students and their family members to steer clear of the affected area and shelter in place.

Morgan State is a historically Black university that has about 9,000 students.

Mass shootings have become disturbingly common across the United States, with easy access to firearms in most states and more guns in the country than citizens.

