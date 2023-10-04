Theme
This handout image released by the Baltimore Police Department on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows police vehicles at the scene of an active shooter situation near Morgan State University in Baltimore, Maryland, on October 3, 2023. (AFP)
Crime

Multiple people shot near US university campus in Baltimore

AFP, Washington 
Published: Updated:
Multiple people were shot near a university campus in the US city of Baltimore late Tuesday, officials said.

The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they were responding to “an active shooter situation” near the campus of Morgan State University.

“BPD is confirming there are multiple victims involved,” the department posted. “Please continue to shelter in place and avoid the area.”

The university also urged students and their family members to steer clear of the affected area and shelter in place.

Morgan State is a historically Black university that has about 9,000 students.

Mass shootings have become disturbingly common across the United States, with easy access to firearms in most states and more guns in the country than citizens.

