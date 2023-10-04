Theme
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg on June 16, 2022. (AFP)
Russia says it held talks with US and EU on Nagorno-Karabakh ahead of crisis

Reuters
Russia exchanged views with the United States and the European Union on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh ahead of the lightning military operation by Azerbaijan last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Politico earlier reported that top officials from the United States and the EU met their Russian counterparts in Turkey for emergency talks about Karabakh just days before Azerbaijan launched its operation in the breakaway region.

Developing.

