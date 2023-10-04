Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Cargo ship sails through Bystre rivermouth, which connects the Black Sea and Danube, at a location given as Izmail district of Odesa region, Ukraine in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on July 15, 2022. Operational Command South press service/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.
A cargo ship sails through Bystre rivermouth, which connects the Black Sea and Danube, at a location given as Izmail district of Odesa region, Ukraine in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on July 15, 2022. (Reuters)

Twelve more vessels to enter Black Sea shipping corridor toward Ukrainian ports: Navy

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine’s navy said on Wednesday that 12 more vessels were ready to enter a Black Sea shipping corridor on their way toward Ukrainian ports, and that 10 other vessels were ready to depart from the country’s ports.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk made his remarks as Ukraine tries to defy a de-facto Russian blockade on Ukrainian exports via the Black Sea after Moscow pulled out of a deal in July that had allowed Kyiv to safely export grain.

Read more:

Reviving Ukraine grain deal essential for global food security: Turkey

Advertisement

Warsaw, Kyiv make breakthrough on transit of Ukrainian grain

Ukrainian foreign minister exposes Russian efforts to divide allies, calls for unity

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Alexandre Ramos-Peon, Head of Shale Research – Rystad Energy Alexandre Ramos-Peon, Head of Shale Research – Rystad Energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size