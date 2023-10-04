UK will work with NATO allies on aid to Ukraine, Shapps says

UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said he would work with NATO allies and other world leaders on ensuring aid continues to Ukraine, amid turmoil in the US Congress after the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as House speaker.

Shapps told Bloomberg TV at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester on Wednesday he would “work together with leaders including at meetings of NATO and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the coming weeks.”

