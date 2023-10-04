Zelenskyy urgently pushes for more air defense systems ahead of winter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said Kyiv was doing “everything” to make sure the war-torn country receives more air defense systems in the next few months.

“We are doing everything to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems before winter,” Zelenskyy said in a traditional evening address.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“And now we are waiting for certain decisions from our partners, by the way,” he said without providing any details.

Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian regions should take care of protecting critical facilities and carry out necessary reconstruction work “as soon as possible.”

Kyiv has warned that Moscow is restarting a campaign of aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure that last year left millions without heating and water for long periods.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock this week called for the creation of a strategy to insulate Ukraine from the fallout of a campaign of Russian strikes on its energy grid.

Read more:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says counteroffensive against Russia ‘slowly’ going on

German foreign minister calls for ‘winter protection plan’ for Ukraine

Russia says air defense downed nine of Ukraine’s missiles over Belgorod region