The Medium Extended Air Defense System (MEADS) is pictured during a presentation at European Defense Group MBDA in Schrobenhausen, near Ingolstadt, Germany, June 25, 2015. The MEADS is a ground-based, fully mobile air defense missile system against targets from very low to very high air fields and is currently in development. MEADS will replace the air defense systems Roland, Hawk and Patriot partially. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelenskyy urgently pushes for more air defense systems ahead of winter

AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said Kyiv was doing “everything” to make sure the war-torn country receives more air defense systems in the next few months.

“We are doing everything to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems before winter,” Zelenskyy said in a traditional evening address.

“And now we are waiting for certain decisions from our partners, by the way,” he said without providing any details.

Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian regions should take care of protecting critical facilities and carry out necessary reconstruction work “as soon as possible.”

Kyiv has warned that Moscow is restarting a campaign of aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure that last year left millions without heating and water for long periods.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock this week called for the creation of a strategy to insulate Ukraine from the fallout of a campaign of Russian strikes on its energy grid.

