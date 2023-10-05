Armenia, Azerbaijan blame each other for cross-border fire

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of opening cross-border fire Thursday, adding to tensions between the arch-foes after Baku seized control of its breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenian separatists.

Azerbaijani troops “discharged fire at a vehicle transporting provisions for personnel stationed at Armenian combat outposts” in the east, Yerevan’s defense ministry said.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry meanwhile said Armenian forces fired on positions in its Kalbajar district.

Both sides said there were no casualties.

Almost all of Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian population fled for Armenia after Baku launched a lightning offensive last month.

Armenian separatists -- who had who had controlled the region for three decades -- have agreed to reintegrate with Azerbaijan.

Relations between the neighbors are poisoned by ethnic hatred ensuing from two wars over Karabakh in three decades.

Exchanges of fire at the border between the two countries are common.

