Europe cannot replace US support for Ukraine: EU’s Borrell

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell cautioned on Thursday that Europe cannot replace US aid to Ukraine, amid Republican infighting in Washington which threatens support for Kyiv.

“Ukraine needs the support of the European Union... but also the support of the US,” said Borrell after arriving in the European Political Community Summit which is set to assemble the leaders of some 50 European countries in Spain.

He added: “Can Europe fill the gap left by the US? Well, certainly Europe cannot replace the US.”

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was “very confident” the US would continue its support for Ukraine despite the political headwinds in Washington which cast doubts over additional aid for Kyiv.

“Here in the European Union we are working on a package of 50 billion euros ($53 billion) for Ukraine for the years 2024 to 2027. This is very important because Ukraine needs predictability and reliability in the direct budget support,” von der Leyen said.

She added: “As far as I see the situation in the US, I am very confident of support for Ukraine from the US. What the US is working on is the timing.”

Ukraine said its working with the US after Congress didn’t include new wartime aid in the budget deal in a last-ditch effort to avoid government shutdown. However, President Biden stressed that US support to Ukraine will remain steadfast.

Biden said in a statement earlier this month: “While the Speaker and the overwhelming majority of Congress have been steadfast in their support for Ukraine, there is no new funding in this agreement to continue that support. We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted.”

