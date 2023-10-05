Japan pledges $1 billion for UN climate change fund

Japan will put up to 165 billion yen ($1.11 billion) into the United Nation’s main fund for helping vulnerable countries cope with climate change, the country said on Thursday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The UN’s Green Climate Fund is seeking contributions to fund projects in climate-vulnerable counties over 2024-2027, aiming to exceed the $10 billion it raised in its last three-year round.



Japan’s pledge, which matched its commitment in the 2020-2023 funding round, makes the country one of the fund’s biggest backers, after Germany, Britain and France.

Advertisement

Read more:

Oil, industrial giants pledge emissions cuts ahead of COP28 summit in Abu Dhabi

Japan sees hottest September since records began

Japan PM in Qatar explores energy security, LNG on final leg of Gulf tour