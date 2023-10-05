Theme
People raise placards as they take part in a global climate protest march, at Omotesando district in Tokyo, Japan September 23, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People raise placards as they take part in a global climate protest march, at Omotesando district in Tokyo, Japan September 23, 2022. (Reuters)

Japan pledges $1 billion for UN climate change fund

Reuters, Brussels
Published: Updated:
Japan will put up to 165 billion yen ($1.11 billion) into the United Nation’s main fund for helping vulnerable countries cope with climate change, the country said on Thursday.

The UN’s Green Climate Fund is seeking contributions to fund projects in climate-vulnerable counties over 2024-2027, aiming to exceed the $10 billion it raised in its last three-year round.

Japan’s pledge, which matched its commitment in the 2020-2023 funding round, makes the country one of the fund’s biggest backers, after Germany, Britain and France.

