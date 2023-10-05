Russia’s top brass meet commanders of troops fighting in Ukraine, volunteer trainers

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of the general staff General Valery Gerasimov, met with the commanders of troops fighting in Ukraine, the defense ministry said on Thursday.

Shoigu received reports from Group Commanders at the Joint Group of Forces Headquarters on the “current situation in responsibility areas and forward plans,” the defense ministry said on Telegram.

It added that Shoigu drew attention to the issues of organization and provision of combat training for servicemen and volunteers in reserve units.

“In general, there is planned work going on, active in all directions. Today, I oversaw and inspected the combat training work of reserve regiments at the training ranges of the Southern Military District. Both contract servicemen in the last month and volunteers are being trained there are the same time,” Shoigu said.

The defense chief added that all Russian officer-instructors conducting additional training in all areas formed within the framework of the Ukraine war have combat experience.

He stated that over the past month, 38,000 volunteers have been recruited to participate in the Ukraine war.

Shoigu said for all troops groups in the Russian Armed Forces in the Northern Military District zone, reserve regiments have been formed and are constantly being replenished. “If we return to the contract soldiers, we, as was decided by the General Staff, have formed reserve regiments for each group. Today we have nine reserve regiments that are being trained, and they are being naturally, constantly replenished,” he stated.

The defense ministry added: “The head of the combat training department of the Southern Military District reported to Shoigu that the training of contract soldiers and volunteers is carried out in special tactical, fire, medical, engineering training, as well as training programs for unmanned aerial vehicle operators, driver mechanics and other military specialties.”

