Russian peacekeepers dismantle Karabakh frontline observation posts

Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan’s region of Karabakh have finished dismantling frontline observation posts, Moscow said Thursday, after Azerbaijan captured the Armenian-controlled separatist region in a one-day offensive last month.

“The dismantling of the temporary observation posts along the former line of contact between the parties in the Askeran, Mardakert and Shusha districts has been completed,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

