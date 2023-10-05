Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view shows a base of Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh near a border-crossing point on the frontier between Armenia and Azerbaijan as seen from a road near the village of Kornidzor, Armenia, September 23, 2023. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
A view shows a base of Russian peacekeepers deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh near a border-crossing point on the frontier between Armenia and Azerbaijan as seen from a road near the village of Kornidzor, Armenia, September 23, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian peacekeepers dismantle Karabakh frontline observation posts

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian peacekeepers in Azerbaijan’s region of Karabakh have finished dismantling frontline observation posts, Moscow said Thursday, after Azerbaijan captured the Armenian-controlled separatist region in a one-day offensive last month.

“The dismantling of the temporary observation posts along the former line of contact between the parties in the Askeran, Mardakert and Shusha districts has been completed,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russian peacekeepers deliver over 50 tonnes of food assistance to Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia evacuates 5,000 residents from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region

Russian peacekeepers killed after being fired on in Karabakh: Moscow

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size