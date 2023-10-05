Tehran: US, UK, Germany ‘express insincere concern over Iranian women and girls’

The US, Britain and Germany “express insincere concern over Iranian women and girls,” Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on the X social media platform on Thursday.

An Iranian teenaged girl is in critical condition in a coma in hospital, two prominent rights activists told Reuters on Wednesday, after what they said was a confrontation with agents in the Tehran metro over violating the country's hijab law.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on X: “Once again a young woman in Iran is fighting for her life. Just because she showed her hair in the subway. It is unbearable. The parents of Armita Garawand do not belong in front of cameras, but have the right to be at their daughter's bedside.”

