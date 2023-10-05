Theme
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during European Political Community summit in Granada, Spain October 5, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UK’s PM condemns Russian missile strike in Ukraine, discusses response with Zelenskyy

Reuters
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an attack in Ukraine on Thursday that Kyiv said was a Russian missile strike leaving 51 people dead.

“We discussed this horrific attack that has just happened. It just illustrates Russia’s barbarity,” Sunak told reporters after a meeting with Zelenskyy at a summit of the European Political Community in Spain.

“(Russian) President Putin can say all he likes. There is one person responsible for this illegal unprovoked war, and it is him ... That’s why the UK has been steadfast in supporting Ukraine and will continue to do so,” Sunak added.

