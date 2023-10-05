UK’s PM condemns Russian missile strike in Ukraine, discusses response with Zelenskyy

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he had discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an attack in Ukraine on Thursday that Kyiv said was a Russian missile strike leaving 51 people dead.

“We discussed this horrific attack that has just happened. It just illustrates Russia’s barbarity,” Sunak told reporters after a meeting with Zelenskyy at a summit of the European Political Community in Spain.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“(Russian) President Putin can say all he likes. There is one person responsible for this illegal unprovoked war, and it is him ... That’s why the UK has been steadfast in supporting Ukraine and will continue to do so,” Sunak added.

Read more:

UK issues warning about potential Russian attacks on Black Sea cargo ships

UK’s PM Sunak urges West to arm Ukraine so it can ‘finish the job’

Sunak backtracks defense chief’s suggestion UK troops could train forces in Ukraine