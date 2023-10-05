Ukraine must win so that Putin cannot expand his aggression to Europe: Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged European leaders to ramp up military support for Ukraine to help his country defeat Russia and so that Europe never has to endure Moscow’s aggression firsthand.

“Dear European colleagues! Thanks to Ukraine, your soldiers aren’t fighting Russia right now. We don’t doubt NATO's strength. But none of you want to find out what it would be like if NATO had to defend one of you. We must win in Ukraine so that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin cannot expand his aggression,” Zelenskyy said at the European Political Community Summit in Spain where leaders of dozens of European countries have gathered.

Zelenskyy added: “We must not allow Putin to destabilize any other parts of the world and our partners in order to ruin Europe's power. We must increase political and sanctions pressure, so that Russia cannot spread chaos. We must not allow Putin to destabilize any other parts of the world and our partners in order to ruin Europe's power. We must increase political and sanctions pressure, so that Russia cannot spread chaos.”

The Ukrainian president urged European leaders to arm Ukraine with additional weapons and defense systems so that his country can fight off Russia’s invasion and hand Moscow a final defeat.

“We must increase Ukraine’s capabilities. Every Russian drone shot down in Ukraine, every destroyed Russian tank means that this drone, tank, or any other Russian weapon will not strike anyone else in Europe. I thank each and every one of you who provides defense assistance to us,” Zelenskyy stressed.

He argued that Ukraine needed additional air defense systems, artillery and shells, long-range missiles and drones, formats of support and security guarantees for nations threatened by Russia, all of which he said would serve as “real protection of Europe from further aggressive steps by Russia.”

Zelenskyy emphasized: “To ensure that in the coming future there is no war anywhere in Europe, that no other city in Europe lives through what our Kharkiv and all Ukrainians cities and towns do, then right now, this and next year—and above all in Ukraine—our unity must work to the full capacity.”

“Let only Putin's ambitions be a ruin, not our countries, not our cities. Children of every country deserve to be safe. Everywhere in the country, not just in the subway, not just in underground shelters but everywhere. We must make it possible. We must ensure that Ukraine wins,” he said.

