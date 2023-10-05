Theme
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy: Russian attack on village was ‘no blind strike’

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that a Russian missile attack which killed 51 people in a Ukrainian village was “no blind strike” and Russian troops could not have been unaware of where they were striking.

“A deliberate missile strike on a village in Kharkiv region on an ordinary store and cafe,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, delivered while attending a summit of the European Political Community in Spain.

“Russian troops could not have been unaware of where they were hitting. This was no blind strike.”

