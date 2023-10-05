Ukraine says it downed 24 out of 29 drones launched by Russia

Ukraine's air defenses downed 24 of 29 Russian drones launched in attacks on its territory overnight, the Ukrainian general staff said on Thursday.

Ukraine's Air Force said the drones were destroyed over southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, as well as central Kirohovrad region.

Advertisement

“The enemy continues its attempts to destroy the port and other infrastructure of the south, is terrorizing the central regions as well,” Ukraine's southern command said.

It said an unspecified infrastructure facility was hit in the Kirohovrad region and the resulting fire had been contained. There was no information about casualties.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Zelenskyy urgently pushes for more air defense systems ahead of winter

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says counteroffensive against Russia ‘slowly’ going on

Ukraine’s security service struck Russian S-400 system near Belgorod: Report