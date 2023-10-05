Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 10, 2023. (Reuters)
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine September 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says it downed 24 out of 29 drones launched by Russia

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine's air defenses downed 24 of 29 Russian drones launched in attacks on its territory overnight, the Ukrainian general staff said on Thursday.

Ukraine's Air Force said the drones were destroyed over southern Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, as well as central Kirohovrad region.

Advertisement

“The enemy continues its attempts to destroy the port and other infrastructure of the south, is terrorizing the central regions as well,” Ukraine's southern command said.

It said an unspecified infrastructure facility was hit in the Kirohovrad region and the resulting fire had been contained. There was no information about casualties.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Zelenskyy urgently pushes for more air defense systems ahead of winter

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says counteroffensive against Russia ‘slowly’ going on

Ukraine’s security service struck Russian S-400 system near Belgorod: Report

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size