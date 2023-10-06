Germany to extend energy price caps until March 2024

Germany plans to extend the electricity and gas price caps it introduced last year until March 2024 and the European Commission is examining the measure, a source told Reuters on Friday.



Berlin last year introduced a 200-billion-euro ($211.26 billion) relief package to help companies and households shoulder soaring electricity and gas bills following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a drop in Russian gas exports.

The government, however, plans to abolish a sales tax cut for gas and district heating it introduced as part of last year’s relief measures at the beginning of 2024, the source said, amid more stabilized prices and a tighter federal budget.



Despite the caps and the tax cut, energy prices for private households rose by 52 percent for natural gas in the first six months of 2023 year-on-year and by 26.2 percent for electricity, data from the federal statistics office showed.

