US kicks out two Russian diplomats in tit-for-tat move: State Department

The US has expelled two Russian diplomats in response to Moscow’s decision to kick out two American diplomats, a State Department official tells Al Arabiya English.

“In response to the Russian Federation’s specious expulsion of two US Embassy Moscow diplomats, the State Department reciprocated by declaring persona non grata two Russian Embassy officials operating in the United States,” the State Department spokesperson said.

The official said the State Department would not tolerate the Russian government’s pattern of harassment of American diplomats. “The Department’s actions send a clear message that unacceptable actions against our Embassy personnel in Moscow will have consequences,” the official said.

