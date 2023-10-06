Theme
A Ukrainian serviceman stands in front of silos of grain from Odesa Black Sea port, before the shipment of grain as the government of Ukraine awaits signal from UN and Turkey to start grain shipments, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine July 29, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian grain silo damaged by drone attack near Danube

Reuters
Russian drones attacked port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region, damaging a grain silo in the Izmail district in the early hours of Friday, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

Nine trucks caught fire at the site, he wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that the fire has since been put out.

There were no casualties, Kiper said.

