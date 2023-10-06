Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This photograph shows an object of a critical power infrastructure as it burns after a drone attack to Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Drones attacked the Ukrainian capital early on December 19, 2022 morning, the Kyiv city military administration said, urging people to heed air alerts. (AFP)
This photograph shows an object of a critical power infrastructure as it burns after a drone attack to Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Drones attacked the Ukrainian capital early on December 19, 2022 morning, the Kyiv city military administration said, urging people to heed air alerts. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Zelenskyy says Russia will ‘again try to destroy’ power grid

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Friday that Russia will “again try to destroy” Ukraine’s power grid this winter and that Kyiv was making “preparations” to protect its heating facilities.

Fears for Ukraine’s energy security have risen ahead of the winter months as war with Russia has dragged on for almost 20 months.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last cold season Russia led a campaign of targeting Ukraine’s power grid and energy facilities, leaving thousands to face freezing temperatures in the winter, which can be severe in parts of Ukraine.

“This winter, Russian terrorists will again try to destroy our power system,” Zelenskyy said in his daily evening address.

“We are fully aware of the danger,” he said.

He added that Kyiv was preparing for “the protection of our generating facilities and provision of electricity and heat, restoration of everything damaged by Russian strikes and hostilities.”

He said government officials met to discuss the protection of energy facilities.

“Winning this winter, going through all the difficulties and giving protection to our people is very important,” he said.

Ukraine late last month reported Russia targeting energy facilities throughout the country, but said it was too early to tell whether it was part of a renewed Russian campaign.

Read more:

Nuclear-Test-Ban body concerned about Russia considering quitting treaty

US kicks out two Russian diplomats in tit-for-tat move: State Department

Death toll in Ukraine’s Hroza rises to 52, UN rights team to probe attack

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size