Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A woman walks past a building damaged in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Nova Kakhovka, Russian-controlled Ukraine, October 30, 2022. (Reuters)
A woman walks past a building damaged in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Nova Kakhovka, Russian-controlled Ukraine, October 30, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Car bomb kills official in Russian-held Ukrainian town of Nova Kakhovka

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A party official in the Russian-held town of Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine’s Kherson province was killed by a car bomb on Saturday, the provincial governor said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Vladimir Malov, executive secretary of the town branch of Russia’s governing United Russia party, died in hospital, Vladimir Saldo said in a post on his Telegram channel.

He said it had been a “terrorist attack,” meaning one orchestrated by Ukraine. There was no immediate comment from Kyiv.

Officials seen as supporting Russian rule in the parts of Ukraine that Moscow claims to have annexed since its full-scale invasion in February last year have often been targeted in assassination attempts, many of them fatal.

In July, Russia said it had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to kill Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed head of unilaterally annexed Crimea, arresting an agent before he could blow up Aksyonov’s car.

Read more:

US restricts trade with 42 Chinese firms over support for Russia’s military

Advertisement

Zelenskyy says Russia will ‘again try to destroy’ power grid

Russia hits Odesa grain facility in overnight missile strike

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size