An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck northwestern Afghanistan on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.



GFZ revised the magnitude down from an initial reading of 6.2 for the quake, which it said was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

