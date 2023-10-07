One killed in Ukrainian strike on Russian border region of Belgorod

Ukrainian shelling on the Russian border region of Belgorod killed one person on Saturday morning, local authorities said.



“This morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the village of Urazovo in the Valuysky district with Grad missiles,” regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.



“One person died - a man who was on the street at the time of the shelling.”

Russian regions bordering Ukraine like Belgorod have reported repeated attacks from Kyiv’s forces including occasional cross-border incursions.



Air defenses destroyed three Tochka-U missiles over the region on Saturday morning, the Russian defense ministry said.



It said it repelled an attack from a converted S-200 air defense missile over Crimea at around 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (1500 GMT).



“The Ukrainian missile was detected in a timely manner and destroyed in the air by Russian air defense,” it said.



The ministry also said it thwarted a drone attack on Moscow in the early hours of Saturday.



The mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin said there was “no damage or casualties” after air defenses downed the drone over the district of Istrinsky.



Attacks on Russian territory, which were rare at the beginning of the offensive, have intensified in recent months, with Kyiv increasingly claiming responsibility.

