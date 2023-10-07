Ousted US House Speaker McCarthy expected to step down from Congress: CNN

Former US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy is expected to step down from Congress before the end of his term, CNN reported on Friday, citing sources, adding he planned to stay at least through the speakership election to begin next week.

McCarthy does not plan to get involved in the race for a new speaker, CNN reported. McCarthy became the first House speaker in US history to be ousted from the top congressional post on Tuesday.

Advertisement

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US military warns against threats to troops after downing Turkish drone in Syria

Donald Trump offers to take up House speaker post: Report

Kevin McCarthy ousted as leader in historic vote