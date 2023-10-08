Blinken urges Palestinian President Abbas to restore calm in West Bank

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the Palestinian Authority to restore calm and stability in the West Bank in a call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday, the US State Department said in a statement.

Blinken “reiterated the United States’ unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel, and called on all leadership in the region to condemn them,” a State Department spokesperson said.

“The Secretary urged the Palestinian Authority to continue and enhance steps to restore calm and stability in the West Bank,” the spokesperson said.

