British PM Rishi Sunak reaffirms UK strong support for Israel amid Hamas attacks

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday assured his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu of London’s “steadfast support”, after Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel.

“I have just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to assure him of the UK’s steadfast support as Israel defends itself against these appalling attacks,” Sunak said from his official country residence Chequers.

“We will do everything that we can to help. Terrorism will not prevail,” he added in a statement.

Hundreds of people have been killed on both sides since the Iran-backed Hamas launched the multi-pronged assault at dawn on Saturday, with Israeli forces fighting holdout militants and pounding the Gaza Strip with air strikes.

A Downing Street spokesman said Sunak offered Netanyahu “any support Israel needs”.

The British prime minister also “outlined the diplomatic work the UK is doing to ensure the world speaks with one voice in opposition to these appalling attacks,” the spokesman added.

Sunak stressed his commitment “to ensuring the Jewish community in the UK feels safe and secure at this time.”

