Celtic football club fans wave Palestinian flags in show of solidarity

Fans of the Celtic Football Club waved Palestinian flags in a show of solidarity on Sunday during the Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park.

They unfurled banners which read: “Free Palestine.”

“Victory to the resistance.”

Celtic FC fans, also known as the ‘Green Brigade’ are known for their longstanding support of Palestine.

The Palestinian group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, killing hundreds and wounding several others in a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing into Israel with a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza.

The Israeli military said it had responded with airstrikes into Gaza, where witnesses reported hearing heavy explosions and multiple dead being carried into hospitals.

The attack marked an unprecedented infiltration into Israel by an unknown number of Hamas gunmen crossing from the Gaza Strip, and the heaviest blow for Israel in the conflict with Palestinians since the suicide bombings of the Second Intifada some two decades ago.

