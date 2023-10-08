FAA urges US airlines, pilots to use caution flying in airspace over Israel

The Federal Aviation Administration late Saturday urged US airlines and pilots to use caution when flying in Israeli airspace after a surprise attack by Hamas militants.



The US air regulator’s warning mirrors an alert issued by the Israeli government and applies to all altitudes due to events within the past 24 hours.



Airlines canceled more than 80 flights to and from Tel Aviv by Saturday evening — roughly 14 percent of all flights scheduled — because of the unprecedented attack in Israel by the militant group Hamas, according to FlightAware.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines canceled flights Saturday night and Sunday night from New York’s JFK Airport to Tel Aviv, although a Delta return flight was able to depart Tel Aviv on Saturday night.



United Airlines also canceled a Saturday flight from San Francisco. An earlier United flight turned around over Greenland and re-turned to San Francisco.



German carrier Lufthansa canceled several flights between Frankfurt and Tel Aviv.

A flydubai spokesperson told Dubai-based Khaleej Times on Saturday that its flights to Ben Gurion Airport were cancelled.



Air India has cancelled a Delhi to Tel Aviv flight and the return flight as well on Saturday. The flights have been cancelled in the interests and the safety of the guests and the crew, Air India said in a statement.



Air India has five weekly fights to Tel Aviv.



