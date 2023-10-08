Hamas will not derail any outcome of normalization: US official

A senior Biden administration official told reporters Saturday that Hamas will not derail any outcome of normalization that may be possible between Israel and regional countries, but says the process has a long way to go.

When asked about the possibility for Lebanon’s Hezbollah to get involved, the official said Biden has made clear that other parties should not get involved.

Talks with Israel on providing US military assistance are “very much underway,” the official said.

The official indicated an announcement by Washington was possible as early as Sunday, but noted that the situation in Congress -- where the lower chamber currently lacks a leader -- will complicate the matter.

There is “probably is a role for Congress here and without speaker of the House, that is a unique situation we’re going to have to work through,” he said.

The official said it was too early to say whether Iran directly supported the attack,but added “We’re going to be looking at that very closely” and said that there was no doubt that Hamas is funded and armed by Iran.

The official said that US will continue to hold Iran accountable, and treat Hamas for what they are, an international terror group.

The official also said that US was focused on trying to ensure that the violence does not spread into West Bank.

