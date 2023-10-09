Britain advises against all unessential travel to Israel

The British government said it had updated its travel advice for Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, advising against all but essential travel as Israel intensified its raids on Gaza following a bloody incursion by militants from Hamas.

Britain already advised against all travel to Gaza, but on Sunday also added several areas in Israel close to the border with Gaza to that recommendation, and changed its advice for the country as a whole.

The British Foreign Office also asked all Britons in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories to register their presence there, so they can be kept updated of further changes to travel advice.

