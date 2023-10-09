Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck speaks to the media after the announcement of the gas levy at Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, in Berlin, Germany August 15, 2022. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
German Economy Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck speaks to the media after the announcement of the gas levy at Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, in Berlin, Germany August 15, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Germany ‘temporarily suspends’ Palestinian development aid

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Germany said Monday it was temporarily halting development aid to the Palestinian territories as it carries out a thorough review of the financial help after Hamas militants' surprise attack on Israel.

“It is being examined, that is, temporarily suspended,” said a spokeswoman from the ministry for economic cooperation and development.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The aid included help for desalination projects, food security and job creation, and amounted to 125 million euros ($131 million).

Read more:

Israel uses YouTube advertisements to convey war messages

Hamas says Israeli bombings on Gaza killed four Israeli captives

Israel closes checkpoints across West Bank, Jerusalem, restricts entry into Al Aqsa

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size