Germany ‘temporarily suspends’ Palestinian development aid

Germany said Monday it was temporarily halting development aid to the Palestinian territories as it carries out a thorough review of the financial help after Hamas militants' surprise attack on Israel.

“It is being examined, that is, temporarily suspended,” said a spokeswoman from the ministry for economic cooperation and development.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The aid included help for desalination projects, food security and job creation, and amounted to 125 million euros ($131 million).

Read more:

Israel uses YouTube advertisements to convey war messages

Hamas says Israeli bombings on Gaza killed four Israeli captives

Israel closes checkpoints across West Bank, Jerusalem, restricts entry into Al Aqsa