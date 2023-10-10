Theme
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on, as US President Joe Biden (not pictured) speaks about the conflict in Israel, after Hamas launched its biggest attack in decades, while making a statement about the crisis, at the White House in Washington, US, October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on, at the White House in Washington, US, October 7, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Blinken reaffirms US support for Israel in call with Israeli FM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed US support for Israel in a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, the State Department said in a statement early Tuesday.

Blinken “reaffirmed our efforts to secure the immediate release of all hostages,” the statement said.

Blinken also spoke with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, reiterating their condemnation of Hamas’ attacks on Israel, the department said in a separate statement.

