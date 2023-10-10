EU’s Borrell says support to Palestinians will continue

The EU will continue to support the Palestinian Authority, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Tuesday, adding it would be a mistake to stop.

“The overwhelming majority of the member states considered that we have to continue our support to the Palestinian Authority and the payments due should not be delayed”, Borrell said after a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs ministers.

Borrell also said Israel has the right to defend itself but some of the decisions it has made in recent days are against international law.

“Israel has the right to defend (itself) but it has to be done accordingly with international law, humanitarian law, and some decisions are contrary to international law”, Borrell said after a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs ministers in Muscat, Oman.

