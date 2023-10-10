Theme
Norwegian Air
Norwegian Air. (File photo)

Norwegian Air cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv until December

Reuters
Norwegian Air is cancelling its flights from Copenhagen and Stockholm to Tel Aviv, as well as return flights, until Dec. 19, it said on Tuesday.

“We are canceling until Dec. 19 inclusive,” said a company spokesperson.

On Monday, the company had said it was cancelling its flights to and from Israel scheduled to depart this week.

