Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Israeli soldiers inspect burnt cars that are abandoned in a carpark near where a festival was held before an attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza that left at least 260 people dead, by Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, October 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Israeli soldiers inspect burnt cars that are abandoned in a carpark near where a festival was held before an attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza that left at least 260 people dead, by Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, October 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia gave Hamas ‘trophy weapons’ to discredit Ukraine: Kyiv’s defense intelligence

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia provided Palestinian militant group Hamas with US and EU manufactured “trophy weapons” that they captured during the war on Ukraine, to discredit Kyiv and impact its ties with Western allies, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s intelligence reported.

“Russia’s intelligence is conducting a campaign to discredit Ukraine in the Middle East. Russia is using the Hamas attack on Israel for a large-scale provocation against Ukraine,” Ukrainian Defense Intelligence said.

Advertisement

The Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russia has already delivered trophy weapons manufactured in the US and EU and captured during the hostilities in Ukraine to Hamas militants.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The next step in the Russians' plan should be false accusations against the Ukrainian military of allegedly selling Western weapons to terrorists on a regular basis,” Ukrainian Defense Intelligence stated.

“Another enemy provocation aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the complete suspension of military assistance to Ukraine by its Western partners,” it added.

The flare up of tensions in Israel started on Saturday when Hamas launched an unexpected and unprecedented surprise attack. Supported by a barrage of rockets, Hamas militants breached the blockade from Gaza Strip into adjacent Israeli towns. This sudden incursion resulted in numerous casualties and abductions – over 1,600 dead and thousands more injured.

Israel, in response, launched airstrikes on targets in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war with Hamas, vowing to exact an unparalleled cost on the militant group.

Read more:

Israeli Air Force flies off-duty troops back to Israel to fight against Hamas

Hamas attack ‘worst security situation’ in Israel since 1973 Yom Kippur War: Expert

Israel launches fresh raids on Gaza Strip for fourth day

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size