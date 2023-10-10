Russia gave Hamas ‘trophy weapons’ to discredit Ukraine: Kyiv’s defense intelligence

Russia provided Palestinian militant group Hamas with US and EU manufactured “trophy weapons” that they captured during the war on Ukraine, to discredit Kyiv and impact its ties with Western allies, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s intelligence reported.

“Russia’s intelligence is conducting a campaign to discredit Ukraine in the Middle East. Russia is using the Hamas attack on Israel for a large-scale provocation against Ukraine,” Ukrainian Defense Intelligence said.

The Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russia has already delivered trophy weapons manufactured in the US and EU and captured during the hostilities in Ukraine to Hamas militants.

“The next step in the Russians' plan should be false accusations against the Ukrainian military of allegedly selling Western weapons to terrorists on a regular basis,” Ukrainian Defense Intelligence stated.

“Another enemy provocation aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the complete suspension of military assistance to Ukraine by its Western partners,” it added.

The flare up of tensions in Israel started on Saturday when Hamas launched an unexpected and unprecedented surprise attack. Supported by a barrage of rockets, Hamas militants breached the blockade from Gaza Strip into adjacent Israeli towns. This sudden incursion resulted in numerous casualties and abductions – over 1,600 dead and thousands more injured.

Israel, in response, launched airstrikes on targets in Gaza and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a state of war with Hamas, vowing to exact an unparalleled cost on the militant group.

