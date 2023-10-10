Spain, France say aid to Palestinian people must continue

France is not in favor of suspending aid that benefits Palestinians directly in response to a recent outbreak of violence in Israel, the foreign ministry in Paris said on Tuesday.



“We are not in favor of suspending aid that directly benefits the Palestinian people, and we made this clear to the European Commission yesterday,” the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday that his government opposes the proposed suspension of European Union aid to the Palestinian territories.



“This cooperation must continue, we cannot confuse Hamas, which is in the list of EU’s terrorist groups, with the Palestinian population, or the Palestinian authority or the United Nation’s organizations on the ground,” Albares said in an interview with Spanish radio Cadena SER.



He added that Palestinian territories will likely need more aid in the near future after Hama” Saturday attack on Israel

and Israel’s subsequent bombardment of the Gaza Strip. EU foreign ministers will meet to discuss the issue on Tuesday afternoon.



