Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A man works to put out a fire engulfing a van, as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A man works to put out a fire engulfing a van, as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel on October 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Spain, France say aid to Palestinian people must continue

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

France is not in favor of suspending aid that benefits Palestinians directly in response to a recent outbreak of violence in Israel, the foreign ministry in Paris said on Tuesday.

“We are not in favor of suspending aid that directly benefits the Palestinian people, and we made this clear to the European Commission yesterday,” the ministry said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday that his government opposes the proposed suspension of European Union aid to the Palestinian territories.

“This cooperation must continue, we cannot confuse Hamas, which is in the list of EU’s terrorist groups, with the Palestinian population, or the Palestinian authority or the United Nation’s organizations on the ground,” Albares said in an interview with Spanish radio Cadena SER.

He added that Palestinian territories will likely need more aid in the near future after Hama” Saturday attack on Israel
and Israel’s subsequent bombardment of the Gaza Strip. EU foreign ministers will meet to discuss the issue on Tuesday afternoon.

Read more:

Advertisement

Military leaders from US, Israel discuss Hamas attack: Pentagon

Israeli army says 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters found in Israel

Israeli military says re-established control over Gaza border

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch Head of Shale Research - Rystad Energy on latest dynamics in the American Shale patch
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size