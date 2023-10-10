Theme
Pro-Israel demonstrators protest during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militia group Hamas, near Downing Street in London, Britain, October 9, 2023. (Reuters)
Pro-Israel demonstrators protest during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near Downing Street in London, Britain, October 9, 2023. (Reuters)

Three arrested in London demonstrations related to the Israel attack

Reuters
London Police arrested three people in Central London on Monday involved in demonstrations following the attack in Israel and the escalation of conflict along the border with Gaza in recent days.

Three arrests have been made for assault on an emergency worker, racially-motivated criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.

The police said it has gathered evidence and active enquiries are under way to identity, locate and arrest those suspected of being involved in criminal damage of a building during the protests in Kensington High Street.

